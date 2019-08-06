AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed James Abell to the Parks and Wildlife Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. Abell of Tyler is president, CEO, and co-owner of Maverick Well Service, LLC and vice president of business development and co-owner of Artesia EcoScience, LLC. He is a former board member of the East Texas Oil Museum and former board president of the Meadowbrook Country Club. The commission manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.