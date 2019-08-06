Today is Tuesday August 06, 2019
Smith County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2019 at 3:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER –A Smith County grand jury has returned indictments for July, including 2 men’s charges for murder and manslaughter. In the murder case, James Robert Smith III, of Tyler, was arrested for the shooting death on Mother’s Day. According to our news partner KETK, Deputies arrived at a Food Fast gas station on Highway 64 W to find Donovon Reese, 27, of Tyler, dead inside a vehicle. Smith is being held on a $1 million bond. Charges against 19-year-old Treyvon Maddox of Tyler were downgraded from murder to manslaughter in the April shooting death of Keyundta Devor Barrett, 20, of Tyler. The grand jury only returned an indictment on manslaughter and deadly conduct discharging a firearm. Maddox is in the Smith County Jail on $350,000 bond.

TYLER –A Smith County grand jury has returned indictments for July, including 2 men’s charges for murder and manslaughter. In the murder case, James Robert Smith III, of Tyler, was arrested for the shooting death on Mother’s Day. According to our news partner KETK, Deputies arrived at a Food Fast gas station on Highway 64 W to find Donovon Reese, 27, of Tyler, dead inside a vehicle. Smith is being held on a $1 million bond. Charges against 19-year-old Treyvon Maddox of Tyler were downgraded from murder to manslaughter in the April shooting death of Keyundta Devor Barrett, 20, of Tyler. The grand jury only returned an indictment on manslaughter and deadly conduct discharging a firearm. Maddox is in the Smith County Jail on $350,000 bond.

