TYLER — It’s been a busy summer for Smith County and Tyler police with an unusual amount of reported mail thefts. According to the county a high volume of “fishing large amounts of envelopes” from blue mail boxes usually found in the parking lots of businesses. The goal of the thief is checks and other financial instruments. Once the financial instrument is obtained, the suspect will “wash” the check or duplicate it in some fashion. They will then use these counterfeit items to obtain cash or purchase items, usually outside the county it was stolen. If you see anyone acting suspicious around these target areas, call your local law enforcement agency.