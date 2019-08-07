2019 Ford Fucus ST

It was last year that my kid came to me distraught about something to do with Ford discontinuing the Focus ST run. Seems this was his dream car for high school and he was sure prices for this car would increase so much that his dad could not afford one.

First, I’m thinking cool, my son has automotive passion. Next, I’m thinking what a cool car to have this passion about! I reviewed the 2013-2015 Ford Focus ST’s and they left me very impressed. Fun to drive, quick and easy to get in and out of. The big brother of the Focus ST, the Focus RS is a beast of a car sporting all-wheel drive and 350HP. It was an absolute thrill to drive in traffic.

Fast forward to 2019, there is no more Focus ST in America. But, FOMOCO must have heard the ST enthusiasts’ cries, because in 2019 Ford has given us the all-new Edge ST.

ST badging and trim along with aero and engine tuning sit the Edge ST apart from the rest of the Edge line-up. Let’s start with the power-plant. The Edge ST comes with Ford’s 2.7-liter Eco-Boost engine making 335HP. Although the Edge is heavier than the Focus it is offering almost a hundred more horse-power. The 2.7-liter Eco Boost is my favorite engine, in the Eco-Boost line. I saw an F-150 with a 2.7 Eco- Boost beat both the 3.5 Eco-Boost and the 5.0 V-8 in a drag race pulling a trailer. The 2.7 pulls like a champion and the 8-speed automatic with paddle shifting puts you firmly in control to use the AWD system for amazing grip and acceleration. You can choose to disconnect the AWD system if you wish and tool around town in FWD mode. When it comes to the whoa, the front Brembo brakes shut you down faster than a Block Buster in 2003.



Now, more than ever, as I age, ingress and egress mean more and more to me. The 2019 Edge ST is super easy to get in and out of and extremely comfortable to drive. The heated and cooled leather seats almost made me forget the stick shift is a dial!!!! The shifter is a dial!!! I know, I know it’s the future. Well, I’m out on the nipple knobs. They are as un-American as the push button gear selection on the 1960’s Dodge cars my great grandmother drove. Come on Ford, break the mold on this one. At the very least give me a floating short T-shifter to select the gears with.

The truth, however is there is only one thing about the nipple knob I like, the Sport-Mode option. When the car is in Sport-Mode it is truly, extremely fun to drive.

The Edge ST bolts 0-60 in 5.2 seconds. That’s almost a second faster than the Focus ST. Given its weight disadvantage, that’s fairly impressive.

So, let’s review, it’s quick, agile, comfortable and fuel efficient. What else did you want from an SUV/Crossover?

I think the Edge ST is perfectly suited for many different environments. It seems just as comfortable on a country road as it does weaving in and out of traffic. I know I keep going back to the performance but, seriously, this car is fun to drive. The passing gear is no slouch either.

I did not enjoy the rear air ducts. They are mounted just behind the front seats and make a lot of noise when they are on high. But that’s it. The A/C and the “nipple knob” are my only complaints.

The 2019 Edge ST is not cheap. As tested, it was just over $52,000.00. That’s completely loaded out with more features than a theatre showing midnight movies. The beauty in it is, they captured the feel of the Focus ST! Sure, it’s a little higher but, you get that same sports car feel with the all-wheel-drive and the very strong 2.7 turbo. It’s an ST for adults. That works for me.