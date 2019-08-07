MARSHALL — A high speed chase involving 2 teenagers ended in a crash in Harrison county on Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the chase began at 2:30 a.m. reaching speeds over 70 miles per hour, running multiple red lights and driving the wrong direction down a one-way road. The female is 14-years-old she was treated at Good Shepard Hospital and released into her grandmother’s custody. Officials say the male driver gave a false name and lied about his age. He was dropped at a residence who claimed she was his mother. Upon learning the boys true identity police returned to find the boy and his mother gone.