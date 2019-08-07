Today is Wednesday August 07, 2019
$15M settlement reached in 2016 San Antonio sinkhole death

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2019 at 11:25 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The family of a sheriff’s deputy who died when her personal vehicle fell into a sinkhole that opened along a San Antonio street will share in a nearly $15 million settlement. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the board of the San Antonio Water System on Tuesday approved terms of the settlement. A judge must still authorize the agreement. The family of Dora Linda Nishihara will be compensated along with another motorist whose vehicle also dropped into the hole and a pedestrian who fell in. The second motorist and the pedestrian both survived. A large sewer line failed and caused sewage to erode the ground underneath the road in December 2016. A construction company and an engineering firm that both worked to install the sewer line will pay the damages. SAWS had hired them to do the work.

