ALTO — The rebuild in Alto continues since April 4th tornadoes hit the community and school district last spring. According to our news partner KETK, the Alto Elementary School gym was devastated, but since then great advancements have been made. The ultimate completion of the master campus is still months away, but an alternate fix is getting closer to being realized. Crews have worked daylight to dark. The district is working to finish a temporary campus with 10 buildings being moved in as well as portions of the high school before the first day of school. Tentatively the first day of school for AISD is Aug 19, unless construction is slowed.