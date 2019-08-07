Today is Wednesday August 07, 2019
TAEA Honors Tyler ISD

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2019 at 12:25 pm
TYLER — The Texas Art Education Association has announced that Tyler ISD is among only 20 districts from across the state to earn a TAEA District of Distinction Award. The District of Distinction Award recognizes districts for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and reach all learners. For the 2019 award, more than 1,000 districts were eligible to apply. Only 20 districts met the high standard to receive the honor, indicating they are in the top 2 percent of districts in the state.

