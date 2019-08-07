MARSHALL — The City of Marshall has begun installing electronic water meters in various locations throughout the city. This is part of a three-to-six-month pilot program to decide if electronic water meters are more feasible than the current meters, which have to be physically read by staff members. The new electric meter has no moving parts and proponents say it offers pinpoint accuracy throughout its lifetime. After the trial period, and data anaylisis, the city will decide whether to proceed or not with a complete installation of electronic water meters across the city.