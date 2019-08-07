KILGORE — Kilgore College was presented the Business Education Partnership award from the Career and Technical Association of Texas – recognizing the college’s outstanding Career and Technology Education dual credit programs at local high schools. The Business Education Partnership award is presented to business and education leaders who recognize that economic livelihood is linked to the success of CTE programs

KC earned the award by creating dual credit career and technology educational partnerships– designed to support high-quality CTE programs that have made a measurable/significant impact on student achievement and on the development of the local community and economy.