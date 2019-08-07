HARRISON COUNTY — A Hallsville man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison by a Harrison County jury for a 2017 home burglary. According to our news partner KETK, Tristin Miguel Smith, 32, was sentenced on Wednesday in the 71st District Court of Harrison County. Smith was accused of entering a residence where he was found guilty of stealing multiple televisions, guns, ammunition, a computer, and autographed sports memorabilia. Smith was initially tried in March of this year, however jurors became deadlocked in that case and it ended in a mistrial.