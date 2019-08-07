PALESTINE — The Boil Water Notice for Martin Luther King Blvd from Loop 256 to Lower Lake Road, in the city of Palestine, which includes Stewart Street, Westbrook Street and Columbia Street as well as the Airport has been rescinded.
Boil Water Notice Rescinded
Posted/updated on:
August 7, 2019 at
4:42 pm
PALESTINE — The Boil Water Notice for Martin Luther King Blvd from Loop 256 to Lower Lake Road, in the city of Palestine, which includes Stewart Street, Westbrook Street and Columbia Street as well as the Airport has been rescinded.