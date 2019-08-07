Today is Wednesday August 07, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Boil Water Notice Rescinded

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2019 at 4:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PALESTINE — The Boil Water Notice for Martin Luther King Blvd from Loop 256 to Lower Lake Road, in the city of Palestine, which includes Stewart Street, Westbrook Street and Columbia Street as well as the Airport has been rescinded.

Boil Water Notice Rescinded

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2019 at 4:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PALESTINE — The Boil Water Notice for Martin Luther King Blvd from Loop 256 to Lower Lake Road, in the city of Palestine, which includes Stewart Street, Westbrook Street and Columbia Street as well as the Airport has been rescinded.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement