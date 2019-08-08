SMITH COUNTY — A Troup man has been jailed for repeatedly making a terrorist threat. Sheriff Larry Smith says Gregory McCleskey, 62, made several calls to a local State Farm Insurance office and the company’s call center. McCleskey stated he had an AK-47 and the insurance company needed to pay his claim. He’s also accused of making threats to the local insurance company owner. McCleskey was arrested around 5:00 Wednesday evening after initially refusing to leave his Troup home. He’s charged with making a terroristic threat, placing the public in fear of serious bodily injury, a 3rd degree felony. McCleskey remains in the Smith County Jail under a $100,000 bond.