GREGG COUNTY — An 18-year-old is dead following an officer involved shooting in Longview Wednesday morning. He was identified as Detravian Allison. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to a trespassing call at a business on West Loop 281 around 10:00. The suspect left the scene, but police were given the vehicle description and license plate number. That matched a vehicle stolen in an aggravated robbery reported on August 2. Officers found the vehicle along with two men. One suspect was armed with a handgun and raised the gun at officers.

Allison was shot and died at a Longview hospital a short time later. The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while the matter is under investigation by DPS Texas Rangers.