School starts soon for many East Texas schools. Our news partner KETK, has gathered some helpful information to offer the safest environment for your kids.

1. Cell phones are prohibited in active school zones while moving. You will be ticketed.

2. Speed limits are posted and flashing. Speeds drop directly in front of schools, so be aware of the change.

3. Traffic congestion is expected. It always happens, so focus on the end result.

4. Refrain from using obscene gestures to waive at other parents. It’s offensive to all.



5. Handicap spots are for the physically challenged. Parking there without proper

identification will earn you a ticket.

6. Kids don’t always pay attention, so pay extra attention while traveling

through school zones or in parking lots. Be alert for kids darting between cars.

7. Putting on makeup while driving kids to school is dangerous.

8. Be patient at younger campuses. Staff work hard to assist your kids from the vehicle.

9. During the first few days, some kids have to be pried from their seats. Having your child

ready to exit the vehicle will help out greatly.

10. Absolutely no firearms can be brought into a school building (even with a handgun

license). Open carry is allowed in a parking lot, but can cause immediate alarm. Police

and school officials ask you show common sense.

11. Don’t drive center lanes as a private express lane. These are used as turn lanes only to

help alleviate traffic congestion.