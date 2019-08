TYLER — Tyler transit, TJC, UT Tyler, Texas College and Tyler ISD have partnered to create the “Invest in our Future” campaign. The promotion allows students and parents to ride Tyler Public Transportation system’s fixed routes at no cost through August 31st, when traveling to schools and other centers of higher learning. The students and their parents will need to notify the driver and show their school ID to receive the free ride. Any children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.