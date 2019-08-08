LONGVIEW — Longview police are looking for a driver that appears to have brought on a fatal wreck on Loop 281 Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, a vehicle made a wide right turn onto Loop 281 when a Dodge truck swerved to avoid it. The truck slammed into a Camry, which then collided with a Altima. The driver of the Camry, Jenny Resendiz, 21, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while two passengers in the car died. Victor Velasquez 28, was killed along with a 1-year-old child

No one else was seriously injured. The automobile that started the chain reaction accident did not stop and police are searching for those responsible. If anyone has any information regarding this accident, contact Officer Rodney Smith of the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1188.