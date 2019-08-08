WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the number of migrants encountered by government authorities at the border with Mexico has dropped below 100,000 for the first time in five months. That comes amid increased collaboration with Mexico to crack down on the flow of migrants north. In July, there were 82,049 people encountered, down 21% from June when there were 104,344 people and down 43% from May. The number of families and minors crossing the border alone dropped by 50% between May to July. Seasonal declines are common; fewer people make the dangerous journey when it’s so hot. But Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said the May-to-July drop was much steeper than the same time last year. It does not mean the crisis had ended, he stressed.