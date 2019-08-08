VIRGINIA (AP) In the aftermath of the massacres in Texas and Ohio, the debate over gun control has returned to the National Rifle Association and its immense power to stymie any significant legislation on the issue. The man largely responsible for the NRA’s uncompromising stance is its decades-long CEO Wayne LaPierre, who has been the public face of the Second Amendment with his bombastic defense of guns, freedom and country following every mass shooting. LaPierre is engulfed in turmoil and legal issues as he orchestrates the group’s latest effort to push back against gun-control measures. Law enforcement authorities are investigating the NRA’s finances, as well as allegations of rampant misspending by LaPierre himself. Some are calling for his resignation amid questions over his ability to turn the tide given all the scandals.