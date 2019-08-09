HOUSTON (AP) — Texas education officials have recommended the ouster of Houston’s school board after an investigation revealed alleged trustee misconduct, signaling what could be the district’s first loss of local control to the state. The Houston Chronicle reviewed the Texas Education Agency investigation report Wednesday. The report found some Houston Independent School District trustees violated the Texas Open Meetings Act, inappropriately influenced vendor contracts and made false statements to investigators. The report wasn’t made public. The recommendation and findings, issued by TEA Special Investigations Unit Director Jason Hewitt, will not be final until the agency hears back from school board officials, who have until Aug. 15 to respond.