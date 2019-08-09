CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (AP) — As funerals were held Thursday in Mexico for some of the country’s citizens who died in the El Paso shooting, a lawyer for the suspected gunman’s family said they never heard him express racist views. Authorities believe Patrick Crusius, 21, wrote a racist, rambling screed that railed against mass immigration before opening fire last weekend at a Walmart. Crusius lived near Dallas, and El Paso police say he drove more than 10 hours to the largely Latino border city in Texas to carry out the shooting that killed 22 people and wounded about two dozen others. He’s been charged with capital murder. Chris Ayres, a Dallas-based attorney for Crusius’ family, told The Associated Press in an email they never heard Crusius express the kind of racist and anti-immigrant views that he allegedly posted online.

“These views were never expressed to the family. Ever,” Ayres wrote. The lawyer did not address questions about how the weapon used in the attack was obtained. But he said Crusius “occasionally shot guns, as many do, with his dad.” A spokesman for the police department in the Dallas suburb where the suspect’s family lives confirmed Thursday that the department had received a telephone call from a woman expressing concern about the legality of Crusius plan to buy an “AK” style rifle. Lawyers for the Crusius family say the call came from his mother.