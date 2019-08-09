ABC(NEW YORK) — (SPOILER ALERT) Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all time, but if you run into Marvel movie star Idris Elba, please don’t tell him how it ends.

“I have it seen it, so no spoilers!” the Hobbs & Shaw star admitted to ABC Radio.

Elba, who played the all-seeing Norse god Heimdall in the three Thor movies — as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War — had no real excuse. “I know, I know. I have no life,” he laughed, shaking his head.

Anyone who HAS seen Endgame knows that an argument could be made that Heimdall’s heroic sacrifice in the opening moments of Infinity War makes him the real savior of mankind.

Hear us out: just before Thanos executes an injured Heimdall, the Asguardian uses his dark magic to transport Hulk to earth.

No Hulk, no Smart Hulk. No Smart Hulk, no time travel, which sets Thanos’ downfall in motion.

Granted, Tony Stark perfects the tech, but Hulk did the, pardon pun, heavy lifting.

Idris doesn’t know all that, however.

He does know is that he’d love to play Heimdall again, whether it be in an origin story, or as part of Disney+’s upcoming Loki series. “Of course!” He enthuses. “Listen, Heimdall is essentially part of the god family. So you know, he essentially could be alive. I’m just saying! I’m just putting it out there!

“The Heimdall character goes way back into, you know, the Thor mythology…And I’m sure there will be an interesting way to bring that alive. Of course I would. Yes.”



Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now in theaters.

