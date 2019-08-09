MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department will administer a Civil Service exam at 9 a.m. on Aug. 24 at MPD. This exam is the first step for those interested in pursuing a career as a police officer with the Marshall Police Department. The test is comprised of a written portion and a physical abilities test to follow. A minimum score of 70 must be achieved on the written part before being allowed to move on to the physical abilities section of the assessment. You must register by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22. to take the evaluation. For more details contact the city of Marshall.