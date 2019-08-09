Today is Friday August 09, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Silver Alert for Canton Man

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2019 at 4:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CANTON – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old Canton man, according to a tweet from Texas Alerts. According to our news partner KETK, Barney Richardson went missing after last being seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He drives a tan 2001 Ford Taurus. His license plate number is FCC2671. Anyone with information on his location or destination has been urged to call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. You can go to https://twitter.com/TX_Alerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor for more details and any updates.

Silver Alert for Canton Man

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2019 at 4:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CANTON – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old Canton man, according to a tweet from Texas Alerts. According to our news partner KETK, Barney Richardson went missing after last being seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He drives a tan 2001 Ford Taurus. His license plate number is FCC2671. Anyone with information on his location or destination has been urged to call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. You can go to https://twitter.com/TX_Alerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor for more details and any updates.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement