CANTON – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old Canton man, according to a tweet from Texas Alerts. According to our news partner KETK, Barney Richardson went missing after last being seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He drives a tan 2001 Ford Taurus. His license plate number is FCC2671. Anyone with information on his location or destination has been urged to call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. You can go to https://twitter.com/TX_Alerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor for more details and any updates.