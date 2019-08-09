Today is Friday August 09, 2019
15 Apps Parents Should Know

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2019 at 4:02 pm
KILGORE — Kilgore law enforcement is urging parents to check their kid’s apps to help make them less vulnerable to predators and other risks following a recent child predator sting in Florida. According to Kilgore PD’s facebook page, most of the 15 apps listed are intended for adults. These apps have the potential of exposing children to a variety of things from bullying to unwanted sexual messages, with some giving strangers your child’s location. Authorities say to best protect your children to make sure you approve every app, check privacy settings, and communicate about phone use, apps, and social media.

