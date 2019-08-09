Laser1987/iStock(NEW YORK) — Frontier Airlines is offering free flights for people with the last names “Green” or “Greene” as it promotes “Green Week,” an effort to highlight eco-friendly initiatives.

The Colorado-based airline boasts its use of “one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world,” and on Wednesday, flew what it called “America’s Greenest Flight.” The trip flew from Denver to Greenville, South Carolina, and the company says it made efforts to provide compostable cups and napkins made from recyclable materials, bamboo stirring sticks, and snacks and drinks in eco-friendly packaging.

Now, it’s continuing its efforts by inviting those with the last names Green and Greene to fly for free on August 13. Passengers have to book online, must depart on August 13 and return by August 20, and must prove their legal last name is Green or Greene.

“Our fleet’s fuel efficiency is unmatched by other U.S. airlines,” President and CEO Barry Biffle said in a press release. “We are proud to serve communities across the U.S. and understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment.”

