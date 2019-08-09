EL PASO (AP) — Families of those killed when a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart are gathering at funerals on each side of the U.S.-Mexico border to remember loved ones whose lives told the story of the vibrant region. The 22 people killed ranged in age from 15 to 90, and included citizens of Mexico and the U.S. On Thursday in El Paso, a memorial service was held for 41-year-old Leonardo “Leo” Campos, who was killed along with his wife. Leo Campos grew up in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas but had in recent years moved to El Paso. His brother, David Campos, told the El Paso Times , “He would always tell me stories about the scenic view and the culture. That it was really different up here.”