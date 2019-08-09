VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Humane Society responded on Friday afternoon to the arrest of their president Cynthia Durham saying on their facebook page that the VZCHS is not now, nor ever been in the business of “flipping pets.” According to our news partner KETK, Durham was involved in a process known as “pet flipping,” or stealing pets to be transported elsewhere for resale as a “rescue.”

Van Zandt County Precinct 2 Constable Jesse Ison says Durham is accused of stealing two blue heeler/hound dogs from a family while that family was out of town. Durham allegedly moved the dogs to Wisconsin, where they were being prepared for adoption as “rescues.” The Van Zandt County Humane Society says they had no knowledge of Durham’s actions.“ We are saddened by events that have transpired and can assure you this is not a reflection of who we are, or what we do here at the Van Zandt County Humane Society.” That is a quote from the Van Zandt County Humane Society’s facebook page. You can read more by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/vzchs/