Oleksii Liskonih/iStock(PARIS) — The French Foreign Ministry said Friday that it remains committed to de-escalating tensions around the Iran nuclear deal, and that it has the authority to speak on the issue, following a rebuke from President Trump.

The statement followed President Trump’s tweets Friday morning that declared Iran “is in serious financial trouble” and criticized France and other nations for “purporting to represent” the United States. He said that French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, are giving Iran “mixed signals.”

“I know Emmanuel [Macron] means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself,” Trump tweeted.

France, however, insists that it does not need any authorization to act as they have to de-escalate tensions since the U.S. backed out of the nuclear agreement.

“France is faithful to the Vienna agreement that prevents nuclear proliferation,” reads the statement from Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs. “It respects its signature, as do the other parts of the agreement, with the exception of the United States, and it urges Iran to return to compliance.”

“Every effort must be made to prevent this conflict situation from turning into a dangerous confrontation,” Le Drian added.

Macron has taken the lead in trying to save the 2015 nuclear deal since the United States pulled out. Iran has reacted to the U.S. withdrawal by breaching uranium-enrichment limits put in place in the deal.

