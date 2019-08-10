Today is Saturday August 10, 2019
Mexico Responds to Allegations of Border Agent Shooting

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2019 at 8:27 am
FRONTON (AP/Staff) – Mexico has responded after The U.S. Border Patrol said gunmen from the Mexican side shot at agents patrolling the Rio Grande. Mexico’s foreign relations ministry tweeted it would cooperate with U.S. authorities to identify those responsible. No agents were injured, but the agency says automatic weapons gunfire damaged one of its boats. Agents on board estimated at least 50 rounds were fired by four gunmen around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the South Texas city of Fronton. A Border Patrol spokesman couldn’t immediately say whether the agents returned fire. Border agents and Texas authorities routinely patrol the river and sometimes rescue migrants trying to cross. Gangs dominate the region across the river from South Texas. U.S. authorities have forced thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, citing capacity issues.

