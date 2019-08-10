LONGVIEW — Longview emergency crews responded Saturday morning to a disturbance that resulted in a residential fire. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police were first on the scene on East Birdsong after a call that the adult son of the home’s resident was having a violent episode. The son was said to be bleeding from a self-inflicted cut to his leg and had reportedly broken multiple windows with a baseball bat. The family fled the residence and called police.

When officers arrived, they learned the son had multiple knives in his possession and access to a firearm. Officers called in Longview SWAT and negotiations teams. At one point during the incident, officers said they smelled gas coming from the residence and saw the son retrieve a gas can from the porch and take it inside. Officers said they feared the man might be suicidal. Just after 10 a.m., flames were seen inside the home. Longview Fire responded and began working to extinguish the fire. SWAT officers were able to take the man into custody when he emerged from the house. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and will be booked into the Gregg County Jail on arson charges and other warrants.