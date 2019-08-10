33 ft/iStock(TUSCALOOSA, Ala.) — ESPN reports Alabama freshman Trey Sanders may have suffered a season-ending foot injury during the team’s practice. Head football coach Nick Saban is expected to give an update on the running back’s condition following the team’s scrimmage on Saturday.

Losing Sanders would put a dent in the Crimson Tides’ depth chart at running back. Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris were drafted into the NFL this past spring, leaving the team with Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr, and freshman Keilan Robinson at the position.

Sanders had shown promise since arriving on campus, according to Saban. He was the No. 2-ranked running back prospect by ESPN in the 2019 signing class.

