TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the weeks of August 12 and 19. Summer seal coat operations are ongoing, with work now in Van Zandt, Smith, and Anderson counties. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention when traveling through these and all work zones. The two-week period’s seal coat efforts kick off Tuesday on FM 47 from downtown Wills Point to FM 2475 and on SH 64 from I-20 to US 80 in Wills Point. Wednesday, workers get busy on SH 110 from FM 16 in Van to the Smith County line, then move to SH 110 in Smith County from 1.2 miles northwest of FM 724 to 1.8 miles north of FM 3271. Go to txdot for more information.