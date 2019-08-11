LONGVIEW — The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee will host “Longview Listens: Accidentally Naive” at 6:00 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. According to a news release, Longview Listens will focus on open and civil dialogue in small group conversations centered around being “Accidentally Naïve” about race and culture. The event is free, but an RSVP is requested by calling 903-237-1019 or signing up through Facebook @longviewunityanddiversity. There’s more information on the ktbb.com Calendar of Events.