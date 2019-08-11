TYLER — Fitzpatrick Architects in Tyler has a master plan in mind for downtown, and the company shared it with the public this past week. According to our news partner KETK, it starts with a catalyst project, renovating the section from Front Street to the square. Sidewalks would be widened and lanes reduced to make it more pedestrian friendly. New living and retail spaces would be added as well. The next plan is to extend the square to the county courthouse. The center would become a lawn area with food trucks, and a new courthouse would be built behind it. It’s touted as a destination where people can park and walk to enjoy entertainment and recreation. A major first step would be to get a $25 million federal grant approved. It’s estimated the project would take five years to complete.