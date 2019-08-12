jazz42/iStock(NEW YORK) — Yet another Tesla Model 3 has crashed while reportedly in driver assistance mode.

This time, the incident took place in Moscow. The driver of the Model 3 told a Russian TV website he was using the electric vehicle’s auto pilot system when he hit a stopped tow truck on a highway.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash but the driver was able to escape before the car was engulfed in flames.

Tesla, which has come under scrutiny by regulators following several accidents involving self-driving systems on its Model 3, has not yet commented on the incident.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.