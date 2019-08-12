Olive Garden(NEW YORK) -- Olive Garden is taking the term "endless pasta-bilities" to a whole new level. The Italian restaurant chain announced the return of the never-ending Pasta Pass and introduced a first-of-its-kind Lifetime Pasta Pass. The coveted card for carb lovers will be available to 24,000 diners for $100 each, but the first 50 guests to complete their online transaction can "opt-in" for the lifetime version and upgrade for an additional $400. The passes are available for purchase exclusively at www.PastaPass.com for 30 minutes -- or until sold out -- beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Aug. 15. Guests are encouraged to visit the website early to join the online waiting room starting at 1:55 p.m. ET. Upgrading to the first-ever lifetime pass will pay off, on average, by the time a customer enjoys their 45th bowl, according to Olive Garden. "The Lifetime Pasta Pass includes a lifetime of unlimited servings of guests’ favorite pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks," the company said in a press release. Guests who claim the regular Pasta Pass will be able to enjoy the unlimited bowls of noodles for nine weeks from Sept. 23 through Nov. 24. For this year's never ending pasta promotion, Olive Garden added creamy roasted garlic sauce to the menu. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Olive Garden fans can snag exclusive lifetime pasta pass today only

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2019 at 9:48 am

