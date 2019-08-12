Federal charges filed against friend of Dayton gunman
Posted/updated on:
August 12, 2019 at
10:46 am
DNY59/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Federal charges have been filed against the friend of the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, last week.
The friend, who was not identified in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly lied on federal firearms forms.
Gunman Connor Betts, 24, was killed by law enforcement during the Aug. 4 shooting.
A press conference detailing the charges will take place Monday afternoon.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
