DNY59/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Federal charges have been filed against the friend of the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, last week. The friend, who was not identified in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly lied on federal firearms forms. Gunman Connor Betts, 24, was killed by law enforcement during the Aug. 4 shooting. A press conference detailing the charges will take place Monday afternoon. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Federal charges filed against friend of Dayton gunman

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2019 at 10:46 am

