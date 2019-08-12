VAN ZANDT COUNTY — Two puppies were back at their Van Zandt County home on Sunday. Late last week Cynthia Durham, President of the Van Zandt Humane Society, was arrested for stealing the families’ dogs while they were out of town. According to our news partner KETK, the Housden family were all smiles with their four legged family members back home. Authorities say while in custody Durham claimed she took the dogs because they were malnourished, and then changed her story stating she was worried that the dogs could get run over. Investigators say the dogs were healthy and in an area with very low traffic. Durham is charged with property theft.