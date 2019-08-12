Breaking News: Big Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) — A big drop for stocks today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391 points. The S&P 500 was down 36, and the Nasdaq dropped 96 points.

Banks and technology companies led the drop, extending a two-week slide brought on by escalations of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China that investors fear will slow down the global economy. Traders seeking safety shifted more money into U.S. government bonds, sending Treasury prices sharply higher and yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.64% from 1.73% late Friday, a big move.