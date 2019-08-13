Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (LOS ANGELES) — If you can get out of your La-Z-Boy, leave your smelly cat at home and get ready for a Friends marathon — in the movie theater.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sitcom, which premiered on September 22, 1994, Fathom Events will broadcast the NBC smash hit in 1,000 American movie theaters.

Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary will be a three-night special event that’ll treat fans to twelve newly 4k remastered fan favorite episodes, complete with never-before-seen content and exclusive interviews. That breaks down to four episodes per night.

The event runs Monday, September 23rd; Saturday, September 28th; and Wednesday, October 2nd. This is the first time ever that Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe will appear on the big screen.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt in a statement. “Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters.”

You can purchase tickets starting this Friday, August 16th, on the Fathom Events website, which also has a complete list of participating theaters.

