Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(SAN FRANCISCO) -- Alex Rodriguez was among a number of people whose possessions were stolen from a rented SUV on Sunday night in San Francisco. The vehicle was rented by ESPN for the Sunday Night Baseball production crew that was working on Sunday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies. While the group was having dinner after the game, the SUV was broken into. The San Francisco Chronicle cites sources close to the investigation, saying that more than $500,000 of jewelry and other items were taken from the vehicle. Rodriguez told ESPN that he was "saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken." The Chronicle notes that 2,150 vehicle break-ins were reported in San Francisco last month -- about 69 per day. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

A-Rod’s valuables stolen from SUV in San Francisco

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2019 at 8:27 am

