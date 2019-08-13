Today is Tuesday August 13, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mineola ISD Approves Teacher Increase

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2019 at 11:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MINEOLA — A number of Teachers in Mineola will be seeing increases in pay after the Mineola ISD Board of Trustees voted the increase on Monday. The upgrade begins this school year. According to a news release from MISD, new teachers up to 4 years of experience will get a minimum of $3000, while teachers with 5 years plus experience will see a $3600 bump. House Bill 3 requires 30% of new funding to districts be spent on salary increases with 75% of that amount for teachers, nurses, and counselors. Clerical and auxiliary staff will receive a 3% increase.

Mineola ISD Approves Teacher Increase

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2019 at 11:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MINEOLA — A number of Teachers in Mineola will be seeing increases in pay after the Mineola ISD Board of Trustees voted the increase on Monday. The upgrade begins this school year. According to a news release from MISD, new teachers up to 4 years of experience will get a minimum of $3000, while teachers with 5 years plus experience will see a $3600 bump. House Bill 3 requires 30% of new funding to districts be spent on salary increases with 75% of that amount for teachers, nurses, and counselors. Clerical and auxiliary staff will receive a 3% increase.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement