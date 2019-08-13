MINEOLA — A number of Teachers in Mineola will be seeing increases in pay after the Mineola ISD Board of Trustees voted the increase on Monday. The upgrade begins this school year. According to a news release from MISD, new teachers up to 4 years of experience will get a minimum of $3000, while teachers with 5 years plus experience will see a $3600 bump. House Bill 3 requires 30% of new funding to districts be spent on salary increases with 75% of that amount for teachers, nurses, and counselors. Clerical and auxiliary staff will receive a 3% increase.