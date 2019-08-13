Well, well, well, back in the saddle again. Ford has a funny way of keeping the auto writers on point. As this rotation plays through, before I reviewed this week’s Ford offering, the not so new 2018 Ford Mustang GT with the hallowed track pack, I had to spend a week in the all-new Ford Transit Connect. I’ll talk more about the Connect later, but for now I’m going to concentrate on the 2018 Mustang.

It is very rare to get a model year that’s almost two years old but, it’s been kind of cool. All we ever get are brand new cars…. WHAAAH….. Don’t get it twisted, I’m not griping it’s just I find myself wondering how they might perform down the road. I mean a new car is only new for a short time. Then it needs fluids, tires, maintenance.

I’ll let you in on a secret, auto writers test cars. We put them through the paces. You don’t want to read a review of a Mustang GT to hear about how cold the A/C is. You want to know if its quick, if it handles well. You can only find these things out through driving and testing. Sure, I can research and find zero-sixty times and how many G’s the car pulls in cornering but, until my ass is in the seat, I can’t relay how those numbers feel.



This week’s press car has had a hard life. It’s a 2018 Mustang GT with the sought-after track pack. You can order it in series 1 or 2. The latter comes with Michelin track tires, crazy stiff suspension and Recaro racing seats that hold you tighter than scotch drinker holds his glass, at closing time.

There is no doubt in my mind that this Mustang had been abused for every mile on the odometer, and that number was over 16,0000 miles. That’s three or four times the number of miles press fleet cars have on them, when they get to us.

I was very impressed with how well the Mustang held up. Other than very minor cosmetic dings. (2) and a scuffed up-front diffuser, all was good, and man was it fun to drive.

You can set the exhaust tone with the flick of a switch. The same can be said for steering response. There is even Launch Control. I did not get the Mustang out to a track so I never engaged the Launch Control. The exhaust options are mild to wild offering a distinctively lower more throaty tone in Sport Mode. The other two setting are for track and drag strip mode.

Creature comforts are short on this Mustang by design. It didn’t even include power seats in the interest of weight reduction. It was one of the more enjoyably raw cars I’ve tested and that’s a high compliment.



Hell, it really isn’t even that comfortable. The amazing Recaro seats literally hold you in place through whatever course you might choose to run the Mustang on. This car is track ready and track capable. You could drive to Texas Motor Sports Ranch, run it around the track a few times and drive it home.

Before you ask, there are only room for two and a half adults, possibly two adults and a small pet.

In the next few weeks I’ll be reviewing the 2019 Mustang Bullitt. I’m sure I’ll enjoy that but, it’s very cool knowing how the Mustang holds up over time.

I’m not sure there is a better performance value out there than picking up a 2018 Mustang with a little less than 20,000 miles on the odometer. The 5.0 Coyote just produces tons pavement blistering torque and I loved spending time showing generation Z what a slush box is.