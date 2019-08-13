TYLER — Annually Texas school districts are graded on several things, including student achievement. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler ISD will move from an overall C rating in 2018 to a B in 2019. Seven school districts in TISD saw an improvement of a full letter overall, while thirteen maintained current standings, and six saw a slight decline. However there is still work that needs to be heightened. Hogg Middle School and Rice Elementary schools inside the District did not meet the standard and require improvement. Click the link to see how other district ranked. https://rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov/perfreport/src/2018/campus.srch.html