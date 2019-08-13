LONGVIEW — Longview ISD took action on Monday and approved a pay raise for teachers totaling more than eight million dollars. According to our news partner KETK, House Bill 3 included increases for teachers state wide and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June. Longview leaders are quick to point out they want to go above and beyond the minimum. The highest pay raises will go to the most experienced teachers with more than 20 years of experience, but overall teachers can still expect an increase of around $3,000. The bump in pay could go into effect as early as September.