MARSHALL — A group of 23 athletes and staff returned to East Texas Baptist University on Saturday after a visit to Japan. The trip marks ETBU’s 11th sports mission experience and the third trip with ISF – an organization that seeks to change the world through sports. The Spirit Team as well as Acrobatics and Tumbling made the 16 hour flight to Japan that took members to Camp Buttobi, 4 hours south of Tokyo. They also worked with the people of Yokohama, which is 17 miles south of Tokyo.