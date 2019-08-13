Breaking News: Big Jump for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) — Stocks shot higher after the U.S. said it would delay tariffs on Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and other items typically on holiday shopping lists. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 373 points. The S&P 500 was up 43, and the Nasdaq increased 153 points.

Retailers and makers of electronics and toys rose sharply. Best Buy rose 6.5%, Intel climbed 2.7% and Mattel added 4.6%. The latest turn in the U.S.-China trade war helped the market erase much of the losses from the previous two days. Markets have been volatile since President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 1 he would impose tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports.