TYLER (Staff/AP) — State Representative Matt Schaefer of Tyler is expressing his disappointment over events surrounding House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. On his Twitter page, Schaefer has posted a statement saying he forgives Bonnen “regarding the content of his apology.” But Schaefer says Bonnen’s offer regarding media credentials for activist Michael Quinn Sullivan “appears to be unethical.” Schaefer also says parts of two emails sent by Bonnen to House members “were misleading, while others were blatantly false.” Schaefer says he prays that “moral and ethical considerations will always outweigh political considerations.”

A panel of Texas lawmakers has asked state police to investigate allegations that Bonnen offered media credentials for the chamber to Sullivan in exchange for campaigning against a group of GOP incumbents in the 2020 primary. Bonnen’s office said the speaker “fully supports” the committee’s decision. You can go to https://twitter.com/RepMattSchaefer?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor to read Schaefer’s full statement and additional tweets.