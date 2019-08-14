Wilson Webb; © 2019 CTMG, Inc.(NEW YORK) — The very first Little Women trailer is here, starring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson, and directed by Oscar-nominated Lady Bird writer/director Greta Gerwig.

The film, scheduled for release Christmas Day, “draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life,” according to the official description.

The trailer illustrates the sexism of the time, as Ronan’s Jo March, a writer, is told to make sure her female character is married by the end of the book.

After that, we get glimpse of Jo and the rest of the women — Meg, Amy, Beth and Jo, played respectively by Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen — and how they instead want to make their own way into the world.

Streep provides a dash of comedic relief as the rich and sassy Aunt March, while Timothée Chalamet plays the male heartthrob, Theodore, who’s always loved Jo. Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk also star.

Little Women, first published in 1868, follows the March sisters as they progress from childhood to womanhood. The beloved novel has been adapted multiple times for film and television, including a 1994 film starring Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst and Claire Danes.

